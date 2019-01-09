David Shellabarger, 70

David Lee Shellabarger, 70 passed away January 3rd, 2019 at Locust Ridge Nursing Home. His parents Donald Shellabarger and Jeanne Shellabarger of Lake Waynoka preceded him in death. He is survived by stepmother Betty Shellabarger and has a brother Donald Shellabarger Jr. David was a student at Brown County Disability Development Program for many years and was active in the Grow, Inc. Program.

Services were provided by the Beam Fender Funeral Home and assisted by Megie Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019. Interment was at the Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy.

