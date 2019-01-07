The members of the 2007 Georgetown G-Men OHSAA Division IV State Champion basketball team are the newest inductees to the Brown County Athletic Hall of Fame. Several members of the 2007 state champion team took center court at Georgetown just prior to the Brown County Holiday Classic Tournament championship games Dec. 29, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd as they were inducted into the BC Hall of Fame, each receiving a plaque that will be displayed at the original Butterbee’s Neighborhood Grille in Mt. Orab.

The 2007 Georgetown High School varsity boys basketball team was able to accomplish what no other boys basketball team in Brown County has accomplished since the OHSAA started the state tournament in 1923, winning a state title and finishing their season at 28-0 as the only undefeated basketball team in Ohio in any division that season.

The only other basketball team in this part of southern Ohio to win a state title as the small Marshall High School in Highland County back in 1928 (now part of Hillsboro schools).

Each year, players, coaches, and their fans get excited for a new season, hoping their team can possibly win a league title and come out victorious in a game or two while competing in the post season tournament. During the 2006-07 basketball season, the Georgetown G-Men not only brought home a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division Title, but went on to win their sectional tournament and claim the school’s district title. But their dazzling run didn’t stop there. They advanced to the Division IV Regional Tournament at Miami University, where they defeated New Knoxville to capture a regional title.

The 2006-07 G-Men then headed to the Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University to compete for a State Title, headed by coach Jerry Underwood who was assisted by the late Jimmy Young.

In the Final Four, the G-Men took the court to face Division IV powerhouse Berlin Hiland.

In a game that went down to the wire, the underdog G-Men pulled off a 42-41 victory to earn a berth in the Division IV State Championship Game where they went up against another Division IV powerhouse in Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

In front of a sea of black and gold, the G-Men took down Harvest Prep 75-66 to capture the state title.

When the team made their journey home to Georgetown High School gymnasium where it all started in late November, people throughout the county lined the streets of each town as the G-Men traveled down US 68. When arriving home, the G-Men were greeted by a gym full of very jubilant fans.

Since their spectacular 2007 state championship run, there’s probably not a day that goes by in which someone makes mention of the year the G-Men won the state title.

Members of the 2007 OHSAA Division IV state champion basketball team of Georgetown included: head coach Jerry Underwood, assistant coaches Jimmy Young and Jarett Young, Jay Chadwell, Jess Chadwell, Calvin Cahall, Clinton Cahall, Brent Heindel, Erik Smith, Zach Otto, Marc Gray, Neil Martin, Isaiah “Ike” Felder, Kyle Neal, Cory Kidwell, assistant coach Craig Kidwell, Jacob Barlow, and team managers Solomon Underwood and Josh Lewis.

Members of the 2007 OHSAA Division IV State Champion Georgetown High School boys basketball team were inducted into the Brown County Athletic Hall of Fame on Dec. 29 during the Brown County Holiday Classic Tournament. Front row, from the left, are Jay Chadwell, Clinton Cahall, Calvin Cahall, Marc Gray, and members of the Young family representing the late assistant coach Jimmy Young; back row, Erik Smith, Zach Otto, Jess Chadwell, Brent Heindel, head coach Jerry Underwood, and assistant coach Jarett Young. Members of the team not present at picture time included: Neil Martin, Isaiah “Ike” Felder, Kyle Neal, Cory Kidwell, assistant coach Craig Kidwell, Jacob Barlow, and team managers Solomon Underwood and Josh Lewis. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_g-men-hall-of-fame-induction.jpg Members of the 2007 OHSAA Division IV State Champion Georgetown High School boys basketball team were inducted into the Brown County Athletic Hall of Fame on Dec. 29 during the Brown County Holiday Classic Tournament. Front row, from the left, are Jay Chadwell, Clinton Cahall, Calvin Cahall, Marc Gray, and members of the Young family representing the late assistant coach Jimmy Young; back row, Erik Smith, Zach Otto, Jess Chadwell, Brent Heindel, head coach Jerry Underwood, and assistant coach Jarett Young. Members of the team not present at picture time included: Neil Martin, Isaiah “Ike” Felder, Kyle Neal, Cory Kidwell, assistant coach Craig Kidwell, Jacob Barlow, and team managers Solomon Underwood and Josh Lewis.