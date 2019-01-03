Mary Jean Bolender, 86

Mary Jean Bolender, age 86, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 11:34 a.m. at Court House Manor.

She was born on November 30, 1932 in Fleming County, Kentucky to James Frederick and Sarah Katherine Bigelow Boyd. She was a 1953 graduate of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School in Ripley, Ohio. Mary worked as a housewife and stay-at-home Mom. She had been a long time member at the Hickory Lane Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir. Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed singing, cooking, baking, babysitting, and most importantly, being with her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, Robert Lee Bolender, whom she married on August 7, 1954; son, Robert Lee Bolender Jr.; brothers, John Gilbert Boyd, and Robert Frederick Boyd; and brothers-in-law, Franklin Starrett, George Malone, Ralph Bolender, Elmer Fightmaster, and Charles Craycraft.

Survivors include her children, Joyce (Timothy) Calentine, Jana (Roy) Knisley, Gloria (David) Potter, Scott (Lori) Bolender, and Lori (Jimmy) VanDyke; grandchildren, Chanda Calentine, John Calentine, Seth Calentine, Jerrod Knisley, Terrin (Derek) Blair, Shannon Bolender, Bradley Bolender, Tannya Smith, Scott Jr. (Heather) Bolender, Katelyn Bolender, Brandon Bolender, Zachary Bolender, Annie Rayburn, Jimmy (McKenna) VanDyke, Adam VanDyke, and Mary Kate VanDyke; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Starrett, and Shirley Malone; and sisters-in-law, Carol Craycraft, and Mary Louise Fightmaster. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Mike Skaggs officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Court House Manor and Heartland Hospice for the amazing care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, OH or to the Hickory Lane Church of Christ, 364 Hickory Lane, Washington CH, OH 43160.

