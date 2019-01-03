Carole Triplett, 77

Carole Christine Triplett, age 77 of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on December 31, 2018. She was born on December 24, 1941 in Ripley, Ohio, the daughter of Charles John and Jewell (Sloop) Trapp. On August 31, 1968 she married Benny Lee Triplett and together they had one son. Carole had a love for ceramics and she loved her family very much. She is survived by her husband, Benny; her son, Jeff Triplett; one brother, Randy (Ann) Trapp; her sister-in-law, Brenda Trapp; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Roger Trapp; and her sister, Paula Gardner. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Blessing Service at 12:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date in New London Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Aloysius Bereavement Committee ATTN: Luncheon Ladies, PO Box 95, Shandon, OH 45063-0095. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

