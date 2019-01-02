Henry Rudolph “Rudy” Lightner, age 87 of Ripley, Ohio, died Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at his daughter’s residence. He owned and operated Lightner’s Body Shop and Radiator shop in Ripley for many years and was a United States Army Korean War Era Veteran (Paratrooper 511th Airborne). He was also a member of the F&AM Lodge # 71 in Ripley, Ohio (Past Master four times – Blue Lodge), High Priest in the Royal Arch Masonry of the York Rite, Scottish Rite, Order of the Eastern Star (Past Worthy Patron and Grand Paige), First Southern Baptist Church in Ripley, an Honorary Kentucky Colonel and an avid square dancer. Mr. Lightner was born July 12, 1931 in Higginsport, Ohio the son of the late Henry and Pearl (Vaughn) Lightner. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Nettie Frances Lightner; one daughter – Pamela Lynn Lightner; six siblings; two sons-in-law – Daniel Duzan and Thomas Garrett.

Mr. Lightner is survived by two daughters – Bonnie Duzan and Connie Garrett, both of Ripley, Ohio; six grandchildren – Daniel Duzan (Kimberly) of Knoxville, Tennessee; Michael Duzan (Maria) of Dyersburg, Tennessee, Chad Duzan (Tara) of Sardinia, Ohio, Anita Farrow (Mark) of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, Cebrina Whitcomb (Mark) of Lexington, Kentucky and Anthony Garrett (Maryah) of Ripley, Ohio; thirteen great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; three sisters – Deloris Paul of Aberdeen, Ohio, Wanda Perraut of Aberdeen, Ohio and Eva Lanter of Mt. Orab, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Doug Brown will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 29, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105 -or- www.stjude.org

