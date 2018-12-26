By Wayne Gates

A Cincinnati man is facing multiple drug charges following the overdose death of a Aundrea Phillips in Ripley last September.

London O’Neal was indicted on 22 drug related counts by a Brown County Grand Jury on Dec. 13. His is currently in the Brown County Jail on $500,000 bond.

O’Neal is charged with Trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity and Involuntary Manslaughter. All of those charges are first degree felonies.

He is also facing two second degree felony charges of Corrupting Another with Drugs, eight charges of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, all fourth degree felonies; and eight count of Trafficking in Heroin, all fifth degree felonies.

Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin discussed how the case began.

“We had a call down in Ripley in September for a drug overdose and the coroner’s report showed that she died of a heroin/fentanyl combination. The drug task force began investigating that case and that led them to Mr. O’Neal.”

Corbin said that multiple agencies began an investigation, which ended in November with a search warrant on O’Neal’s property.

“That’s where they located about sixty grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, which led to the first degree felony charges for trafficking in fentanyl,” he said. A press release from the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force put the value of the seized drugs at $30,000.

Corbin added that O’Neal recently served a nine year prison sentence for aggravated robbery. He left prison in 2016.

“The drug task force did a great job in investigating this case, which shows the value of having a drug task force. They can be proactive and devote the time and resources to finding the sources of illegal drugs.”

Corbin said that the work to trace drugs back to the source will continue.

“If Brown County residents are driving to other cities and bringing the drugs back here and using them, we can arrest those who are selling the drugs. If you are dealing in drugs to Brown County residents, we are going to find you and we are going to charge you,” he said.

“We are going to work our way back up the chain. Even if it takes us outside of Brown County, we are going to do everything we can to find the source of the drugs that are coming into our communities and killing our residents.”