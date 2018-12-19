Belinda Sue Dick, 59

Belinda Sue Dick (nee Frost), age 59 of Felicity, Ohio passed away Friday, December 14, 2018 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born March 28, 1959 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late John Frost and Edith Faye (Daugherty) Hartley.

Mrs. Dick is survived by her loving husband of nearly 30 years, Dwight E. Dick; one daughter – Tiffany Schaffer and husband Michael of Bethel, Ohio; three grandchildren – Allan Haave, Desiree Pendland and Nevaeh Schaffer; two sisters – Sharon Carson of Amelia, Ohio and Edna Flairida of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – John R. Frost of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of the United States at www.humanesociety.org or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.mmrf.org

