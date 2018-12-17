Telemedicine coming to area

By Wayne Gates

Telemedicine is coming to Brown County.

Mercy Health Cincinnati has received a $142,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to set up the ability for provider and patient to talk face to face over long distances.

The project will link three urban Cincinnati hubs to five rural and medically underserved sites in Georgetown, Mt. Orab, Sardinia, and Seaman.

“The services will begin in January 2019 in our Adams County family Medicine practice by providing behavioral health services to their patients in need. Ipads will be used to connect the patients with a Mercy Behavioral Health Consultant located in Cincinnati,” said Shelli Hugenberg, Director of Primary Care for Mercy Health Cincinnati.

“Once we have tested this, we will be ready to implement this in our other practices and expand to other specialists.”

One of the primary missions of the first telemedicine program will also be to help provide solutions to patients dealing with substance abuse issues, including opioids.

Dr. Tim McKinley is a primary care provider at Mercy Mt. Orab.

“There is a shortage of mental health providers in rural areas. The primary health care providers are really challenged in trying to manage these folks. For example, counseling is so important along with the medicine to get to the healing that needs to occur. Telemedicine can help with that,” said McKinley.

“This provides an opportunity for patients to be face to face with a mental health provider and they can see each other. Providers will be able to see how patients are responding to what’s being said and it helps establish rapport.”

McKinley said that telemedicine can also help solve another problem faced by rural residents.

“Some folks are very limited in their transportation and sometimes their health care suffers. This would help negate that problem. The more specialized services that some folks desperately need are closer to Cincinnati but some of them are afraid to drive or otherwise can’t get there.”

McKinley said that he believes that the medical community is just getting started with remote technology like telemedicine.

“There is vast opportunity for expansion of these services. If we are able to interact with folks at a higher level of care, we can improve their quality of life, but also reduce readmissions to the hospital,” he said.

“I believe the technology will evolve to where we will be able to do some kind of monitoring of patients remotely. Vital signs or maybe even having the patient hold something to their chest so we can hear their heart sounds.”

McKinley also envisions health education and counseling like self-care or nutrition for patients that need expert advice.

“Anything we do that can improve someone’s quality of life excites me. That’s why we do health care. We want people to stay well. I see the time where we could assess people at home and maybe catch a problem earlier than they would otherwise seek care,” he said.

Those with questions about the program are encouraged to call their local Mercy Heath provider.