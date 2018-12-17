Swish…Broncos win!

Players, coaches, and some fans from the stands piled up on the court to celebrate Zyon Tull’s (No. 23) game winning three-pointer in the Broncos’ Dec. 7 victory over Goshen. - Western Brown’s Zyon Tull sinks the last second three-pointer that lifted the Broncos to a 58-57 win over Goshen on Friday, Dec. 7. -

It was a hard fought league battle that consisted of four ties and five lead changes in the third quarter alone, a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division game that saw the home standing Western Brown Broncos trailing the visiting Goshen Warriors 57-55 with under 25 seconds to go in regulation play.

The Broncos took their final possession with around 30 seconds to go in the fourth period after Goshen junior Chris Bradley buried a pair of free throws to break a 55-55 tie.

Western Brown head coach Greg Foster took a time out with 24.5 seconds remaining on the clock, and when his Broncos returned to action they would work the clock down to 3.4 seconds before Foster took another time out to set up a play for what would be the final shot of the night. A two pointer to tie, or a three for the win? It was time to decide.

The Broncos would in-bounds the ball under their own goal, and when the developed it was Western Brown sophomore Zyon Tull wide open in the right corner just beyond the three-point line. Tull received the pass, and Foster knew as soon as the sophomore standout let off the shot that it was going in. A buzzer-beater swish to give the Broncos the win! Tull had failed to even hit rim in his previous three-point attempts in the second half, but he certainly came through when the Broncos needed him the most. Once the ball passed through the twine, making that sound every basketball player hopes to hear after letting off a shot, the Western Brown bench cleared. Tull pointed one finger to the sky before he was taken to the ground by teammates, and the celebration was under way. Following the players to the growing mound of people on the court were the fans from the student section, and while the celebration on the court was taking place, the Western Brown fans in the stands were already on their feet and applauding the Broncos for their hard fought victory.

Goshen players could be seen on the court with their hands on their heads, still shocked by what just happened.

“It’s fun to be part of this when you come out on the winning end,” Foster said in a post game interview following the Broncos’ exciting Dec. 7 win over Goshen.

“I didn’t know if they were going to be in man or zone (defense), and that minute time-out seems like it’s only 10 seconds. So, the last three seconds of the time-out I said, ‘we’re going to go four across and listen to me when you get out there, I’m going to tell you where to go.’ Fortunately, they were still in that zone and we were able to set a back screen. The kid chased and Zyon popped out to the corner,” Foster explained the final game winning play. “He (Tull) shot three air-balls prior to that, but he’s the one I want shooting that shot. I was standing right behind him, and right when he let go I knew it was going in.”

Tull finished with 19 points to lead the Broncos in scoring in their Dec. 7 win, sinking seven-of-14 shots from the field (three-of-nine from three-point range) and connecting on two-of-two attempts from the foul line.

Western Brown’s senior guard, Josh Taylor, finished with 13 points, and also reaching double figures in scoring was Bronco junior Ian Shaffer with 11 points.

Taylor’s 13-point effort included some successful drives to the hoop in the second half. He also proved to be a leader on the defensive end.

“Josh (Taylor) is a leader. He made a couple of good drives to the basket and, defensively, he’s aggressive without fouling down the stretch. He put a lot of pressure on Goshen to take care of the ball, and the rest of them kind of feed off of Josh’s energy,” said Foster.

The Broncos got off to a good start in Friday’s league bout, rising to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter of play.

The Broncos started off the game on a 9-0 run before the Warriors rallied back to cut the lead to 9-7.

But the Broncos capped off the first period on a 9-2 run.

A bucket by Western Brown junior Yani Williams lifted the Broncos to a 13-7 lead, then it was a three-pointer by Taylor that left the Warriors trailing 16-7.

The Warriors outscored the Broncos 21-13 in the second quarter, and at halftime it was Western Brown leading 31-30.

The Warriors outscore the Broncos 15-13 in the third frame.

The Warriors fell behind 36-30 early in the third quarter, but were quick to rally back. A Goshen steal led to a field goal by senior Victor Hill to tie the game at 36 apiece.

Goshen’s Josh Hice later scored on a drive to the hoop to lift the Warriors to a 38-36 advantage, but it was Taylor scoring on a drive to the hoop to knot the score at 38.

Goshen’s Christian Kollmorgen buried a shot inside the arc to put the Warriors back on top 40-38, but it was Taylor answering the call for the Broncos once again, scoring on a drive through the lane to tie the game at 40 apiece.

It was Williams rising for a score in the paint to put the Broncos on top 42-40 with just over three minutes to go in the third quarter.

When the third period came to a close, it was Goshen leading 45-44.

Kollmorgen kicked off the fourth quarter by rifling in a three-pointer from well beyond the arc, expanding the Goshen lead to 48-44.

On the other end of the court, it was Taylor tipping in his own missed shot to cut the Warriors’ lead to 48-46.

With 6:20 to go in the fourth quarter, it was Kollmorgen draining another long three-pointer to give the Warriors a five-point lead.

Ian Shaffer was fouled in the shooting bonus with six minutes remaining, sinking his first attempt but missing his second. Fortunately, Tull was there to rebound the miss and buried the put-back to slice the Goshen lead to 51-49.

What followed was a Goshen turnover that led to Taylor being fouled on a shot attempt. Taylor sank one-of-two attempts from the foul line, and the Broncos had cut the Goshen lead to just one.

Hill later scored on a drive to the hoop, followed by Kollmorgen draining a baseline floater to expand the Goshen lead to five points, but it was Shaffer sinking a three-pointer to slice the Warriors’ lead to 55-53.

Williams buried a pair of free throws to tie the game at 55 apiece, but it was Goshen’s Chris Bradley draining a pair from the charity stripe to put the Warriors back on top 57-55 with 34.6 seconds remaining, and at this point you already know what occurred in the Broncos’ final possession of the night.

“It was exciting,” Foster said of the ending to Friday’s SBAAC American Division battle. “I’m so happy for them! It’s about time we’ve got something like that. We’ve been wanting something like that for a long time.”

The Broncos rose to a 3-0 overall record with Friday’s win over Goshen and previous wins over Clermont Northeastern (71-67) and Bethel-Tate (77-32).

The Broncos were scheduled to face Williamsburg in a non-league road game on Dec. 11, and they are back at home to host Wilmington for a league contest on Friday, Dec. 14.

