James Polley, 56

James Robert Polley, age 56 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at his residence. He was a farmer and member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley. Mr. Polley was born August 7, 1962 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Barbara Polley of Ripley, Ohio and the late Grover Polley. He was also preceded in death by a sister – Mary Polley and a brother – Jerry Polley.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Polley is survived by two daughters – Amy Graff (Quintin) of Flemingsburg, Kentucky and Meagan Arms (Jeremy) of Winchester, Kentucky; one son – Kenneth Polley of Winchester, Kentucky; two granddaughters – Victoria and Madison Graff; three brothers – Dan Polley of Ripley, Ohio, David Polley of Kansas and Donald Polley of Ripley, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, December 14, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Following cremation, there will be a Funeral Mass held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant.

