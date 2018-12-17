25 indicted by grand jury

25 individuals were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury during November on a variety of charges.

Timothy Hill, 38 of Amelia, is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a second degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a second degree felony; and Having Weapons Under Disability, a third degree felony.

Marvin Binford, 25 of Georgetown, is charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony; and Domestic Violence, a fourth degree felony.

Paul Snedigar, 35 of Aberdeen, is charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony; and Domestic Violence, a fourth degree felony.

Scott Reynolds, 35 of Russellville, is charged with is charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony; and Domestic Violence, a fourth degree felony.

Ethan Seip, 28 of Georgetown, is charged with Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance, a third degree felony; and Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth degree felony; Theft of Drugs, a fourth degree felony; and Theft, a fifth degree felony.

Kayla Seip, 27 of Georgetown, is charged with Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance, a third degree felony; and Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth degree felony; Theft of Drugs, a fourth degree felony; and Theft, a fifth degree felony.

Henry Fields, II, 47 of Georgetown, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony; and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a third degree felony.

Chester Davis, 56 of Hamersville, is charged with two counts of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or a Drug of Abuse, both third degree felonies.

Charles Bryant, Jr., 60 of Russellville, is charged with two counts of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or a Drug of Abuse, both third degree felonies.

Jimmy Wombles, 55 of Hamersville, is charged with Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth degree felony.

Sarah Kopp, 28 of Youngstown, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Rickie Wright, 44 of Bethel, is charged with Domestic Violence, a third degree felony.

Ashley Schumpelt, 28 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony; and Endangering Children, a first degree misdemeanor.

Stephen Presnell, 49 of Maysville, Ky, is charged with two counts of Theft and two counts of Forgery, all fifth degree felonies.

Ralph Sherrill, 52 of Owensville, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Douglas Hamilton, 31 of Hillsboro, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Toni Hicks, 27 of Cincinnati, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony; and Endangering Children, a first degree misdemeanor.

Starr Hill, 30 of Williamsburg, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony; and Assault, a fourth degree felony.

Tierney Hensley, 31 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Keri Parker, 35 of Amelia, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Kristy Law, 27 of Peebles, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony; Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or a Drug of Abuse, a first degree misdemeanor, and two counts of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of a Listed Controlled Substance, both first degree misdemeanors.

Michael Huber, 24 of Williamsburg, is charged with Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor and Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor, both fourth degree felonies.

James Worthington, 45 of Aberdeen, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Taleah Shoemaker, 35 of West Union, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Karen Scraggs, 36 of Georgetown, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

An indictment means that charges have been filed against an individual. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.