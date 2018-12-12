James Douglas Wells left this earth for his heavenly home on December 10th, 2018 at the age of 90. Jim was born in Eastern KY on August, 9th, 1928 on a farm where he and his 2 older brothers were raised by a single mother after the death of their father, James E. Wells. Preceding him in death were his parents, James E. Wells, Bessie Stephens Wells, brothers Charles Jeff Wells and Jack Frost Wells, son in law Eddie Lundergan, and his wife of 67 years, Doris Wells, who passed away on May 15, 2018.

Jim was an Army Veteran of 25th infantry, engineer battalion of the Japan occupational forces at the close of WW 11. Jim graduated from The University of Kentucky in 1951 with a Bachelors Degree in Agriculture, and later earned a Masters Degree in Agriculture from Ohio State University.

Jim served as County Agent in KY and Ohio, coming to Brown County, Ohio in 1957. He was manager of the Ohio Research and Development Center in Ripley, Ohio for many years. After retirement, he then went on to work for Ohio Farm Bureau for numerous years.

Jim married his high school sweetheart, Doris Connors Wells in 1951. They shared their lives for 67 years and raised two children, son, James Michael Wells (Kathy) of Riverside, CA, and daughter, Kimberly Wells Lundergan Routt (Mike) of Lexington, KY. Jim had four grandchildren, Allison Wells Mangiafico (Marc) and Cory Wells (Christina) of California, and Stacey Lundergan Emmons (TJ) and Lori Lundergan Huff (Scott) of Lexington, KY.

He also leaves behind eleven great grandchildren; Madelyn, Connor and Chloe Emmons, Carly and Anniston Huff, Bridgett and Knox Wells, and Aven, Easton, Cutter and Riggins Mangiafico.

Jim was a longtime member of Aberdeen Baptist Church in Aberdeen, Ohio.

A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, December 18th, at Aberdeen Baptist Church, Aberdeen Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 1:00. Burial will follow at Red Oak Cemetery, Red Oak, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated for Thomson Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore KY or Aberdeen Baptist Church.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com