Dorothy A. (nee Black) Thompson beloved wife of 70 years to the late Russell Thompson; loving mother of Vickie Fisher, Denny (Melissa) Thompson and the late Gale Smith; cherished Grandmother of Jill DeJoy, Casey Fisher, Greg Fisher, Mark Fisher, Megan Lawhon, Grayson Thompson and Blair Thompson; 7 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Rilla (nee Hawkins) Black; and five brothers and two sisters. Went home to be with the Lord December 11, 2018. Age 94. Residence West Chester, formerly of Mount Orab. Dorothy was the first female Postmaster in Mount Orab .Visitation will be held at the Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center St., Milford, OH on Saturday December 15, 2018 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Orab Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Make A Wish Foundation or charity of one’s choice.

