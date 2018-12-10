The Eastern Warriors got off to an excellent start to their 2018-19 basketball campaign by topping the Whiteoak Wildcats 70-51 in their season opener on the road Nov. 30 and following up with a 54-37 victory at home over the Peebles Indians Dec. 4.

It was Parent Recognition Night for the Warriors and their cheerleaders as they hosted the Indians on Tuesday night, and the only two seniors on this year’s Eastern boys’ varsity basketball squad led the way in the 17-point victory.

Eastern’s senior guards Marcus Hamilton and Gage Boone both reached double figures in scoring in Tuesday’s win, combining for 26 of the team’s 54 points.

Hamilton led the way in scoring with 15 points, while Gage Boone finished with 11 points.

There were seven more Warriors to contribute buckets in the win over Peebles. Sophomore Colton Vaughn ended the night with seven points while also playing a huge role on the offensive and defensive boards.

Eastern junior Titus Burns fired for five points, and it was freshman guard Luke Garrett coming off the bench to contribute six points to the Warriors’ side of the scoreboard with a pair of three-pointers.

Eastern freshman Trent Hundley finished with four points off the bench.

Sophomore Ryan Boone, junior Dustin Jimison, and junior Ian Wiles each finished with two points.

It was the Indians drawing first blood to take an early 2-0 lead, and after several misses it was Wiles pulling down an offensive rebound and sinking the put back to tie the game at two apiece.

Coming off a defensive rebound, it was Gage Boone cruising down the court for a score on transition to put the Warriors on top 4-2.

Vaughn was later fouled on a shot and managed to bury one-of-two attempts from the charity stripe to lift the Warriors to a 5-2 lead.

The Warriors upped their lead to 7-2 as Hamilton pulled down an offensive rebound and buried the put back to start off a good night of scoring.

The Indians would trim the Eastern lead to 7-4, but it was Gage Boone draining a jump shot in the lane to expand the Warriors’ lead to 9-4.

Before the clock reached the three-minute mark in the first quarter, Vaughn had already came through with two blocked shots on the defensive end.

The Indians battled hard to remain close, slicing the Eastern lead to 9-6 late in the first period, but it was a steal by Hamilton that led to a three-pointer by Burns that lifted the Warriors to a 12-6 advantage.

At the end of the first quarter, the Warriors held a narrow 12-8 lead.

It was the Indians scoring first in the second period to trim the Eastern lead to 12-10.

The Warriors began to pull away near the end of the second quarter, as a three-pointer by Hamilton left the Indians trailing 23-16.

With 1:11 remaining in the first half, Gage Boone rifled in a three-pointer and was fouled on the shot, venturing to the foul line to finish off the four-point play and lift the Warriors to a 27-16 lead heading into halftime break.

The Warriors were able to expand on their lead in the third quarter, rising to a 38-20 advantage en route to their 17-point victory.

It was a Southern Hills Athletic Conference bout in which several Warriors saw significant playing time off the bench, showing just how much depth the Eastern varsity boys are equipped with this season.

The Warriors finished with only eight turnovers compared to the Indians’ 16 turnovers.

The Warriors shot 38 percent from the field (20-of-52) and sank seven-of-nine attempts from the foul line in Tuesday’s victory.

“We talk about looking for the easier pass and take a better shot. I like the bunch because they are listening pretty well,” Eastern head coach Rob Beucler said of his team in a post game interview following Tuesday’s win at home. “They’re still working hard, and I think we have a lot of different kids that do things for us.”

Playing a significant role in the win over Peebles was the Warriors’ sturdy defense.

“We talk about looking for the easier pass and take a better shot. I like the bunch because they are listening pretty well,” said Eastern head coach Rob Beucler said of his team in a post game interview following Tuesday’s win at home. “They’re still working hard, and I think we have a lot of different kids that do things for us.”

The Warriors will venture to Batavia High School on Dec. 11 for a non-league contest against the Bulldogs.

Eastern’s Gage Boone fires for a score over Peebles defenders during the Dec. 4 game at Eastern. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_gage-boone-user.jpg Eastern’s Gage Boone fires for a score over Peebles defenders during the Dec. 4 game at Eastern. Marcus Hamilton led the way in scoring with 15 points in Eastern’s Dec. 4 win over Peebles. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_marcus-hamilton-user.jpg Marcus Hamilton led the way in scoring with 15 points in Eastern’s Dec. 4 win over Peebles.