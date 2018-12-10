It’s official! Georgetown High School’s senior golf star, Lance Sininger, will continue his golf career on the collegiate level at St. Bonaventure University in New York following high school graduation.

A signing ceremony was held for Sininger at Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School on Thursday, Nov. 29.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lance to the Bonnies golf family,” said St. Bonaventure University golf head coach Ryan Swanson. “He is a great player and has proven to be one of the best in the state of Ohio. He will come on to a team that lost four seniors to graduation, so he will look to make his mark, and have the opportunity to do so immediately.”

Sininger posted a nine-hole scoring average of 34 to lead the Cincinnati area in scoring the past two years. He currently owns his high school’s record for nine and 18-hole low scores of 29 and 67 respectively.

He has won the Southwest Ohio High School sectional championship three times and has also captured Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division Golfer of the Year honors on three occasions. Also a three-time selection to the Cincinnati Enquirer All-City Team, he’s won three Southern Ohio Junior PGA events as well.

This past fall, he earned a bid to the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III State Tournament with a second place finish at the Division III district tournament. He placed 14th with a score of 159 in the field of 72 competitors at the state tournament to cap off an impressive high school golf career.

“I chose St. Bonaventure because it made me feel like home,” Sininger said. “I was very impressed with the academic structure of the University and its small class size for students.”

Also a National Honor Society member, he plans to major in sport management.

The Bonnies have won six events under Swanson’s leadership the past two seasons.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies compete in National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I sports in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Georgetown’s Lance Sininger signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his golf career at St. Bonaventure University during a signing ceremony at Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School, Nov. 29. In front, from the left, are Ray Sininger, Lance Sininger, and Allison Sininger; back row, GHS Athletic Director Doug Williams, GHS boys’ golf coach Sheri Griffith, GHS Principal Jerry Underwood, and Georgetown Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Chris Burrows. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_lance-sininger-signing.jpg Georgetown’s Lance Sininger signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his golf career at St. Bonaventure University during a signing ceremony at Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School, Nov. 29. In front, from the left, are Ray Sininger, Lance Sininger, and Allison Sininger; back row, GHS Athletic Director Doug Williams, GHS boys’ golf coach Sheri Griffith, GHS Principal Jerry Underwood, and Georgetown Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Chris Burrows.