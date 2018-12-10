Georgetown Christmas Parade

By Wayne Gates

Georgetown’s first nighttime Christmas parade took a punch from mother nature, but stepped off successfully on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Rain during the day caused about half of the entries in the parade to pull out, but the remaining entries moved through town to please the large crowd that gathered.

The parade was hosted by Georgetown Fire and EMS. Parade Organizer Estel Newberry said he was pleased with the result.

“We had over 40 entries come and participate. We had a good response from the community with a ton of people in town to watch the parade and participate. The rain quit at 5:30 right when the parade started and we were able to get the whole parade in without any more rain.”

Newberry said he enjoyed being able to sit back and watch the parade unfold.

“I was up at the announcers stand watching the parade go through and I felt very blessed to see how the decorated floats came through and the community response. It was outstanding.”

He added that the rain that fell most of the day complicated matters for the parade organizers.

“We are hoping for much better weather and a bigger turnout. We had 87 entries turned in before the parade this year, but about half of them cancelled due to the weather,” Newberry said.

If those entries had been able to participate, the parade would have been twice the size that it was on Saturday.

When the parade ended, the fun wasn’t over for area children.

“We had several kids come and visit Santa after the parade, which was an event the Brown County Chamber of Commerce hosted,” Newberry said.

He also said that the Mt. Orab parade, which was held the week before, was helpful in getting the word out about the Georgetown parade.

“Georgetown Fire participated in Mt. Orab’s parade and we had several people inquire about our parade and we ended up with several entries. The Mt. Orab parade was a great community parade as well,” Newberry said.

Next year’s parade is also scheduled for the first Saturday in December and will continue to be at night.

“We are pursuing a couple of surprises already to help make next years parade a little bigger. We don’t want to give anything away yet, but we are sure that people will enjoy it,” Newberry said.

He added that he and the other members of fire and EMS departments were grateful to the Village of Georgetown, the Brown County Chamber of Commerce, Southern Hills Community Bank, the Georgetown Police Department and JD Equipment for all of the help in making the parade a reality.