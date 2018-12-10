Changes made at Eastwood intersection

By Wayne Gates

The flashing caution light on State Route 32 at Eastwood Road that warned of a traffic light change has been removed.

After disabling the signal for about a week, the signs came down for good on Monday, Dec. 3.

In their place, another light placed lower to the ground on the right side of the road and a radar-based system that will control when the light will change.

“We are upgrading the signal to a system called Wavetronix. For motorists that are on State Route 32, the system sees the traffic that approaching the intersection. This way, the signal is not going to change until there is enough of a gap in the traffic so it gives motorists plenty of time to stop,” said Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 Spokesperson Kathleen Fuller.

Fuller said that the change was made as part of the regular maintenance of the traffic signal.

“We are gradually doing this where we have signals that need to be upgraded or replaced due to age. That’s when we are removing the prepare to stop when flashing signs and putting in Wavetronix if traffic at the intersection warrants it. This has been done at a number of other intersections in our district and it’s worked out fine.”

Other intersections in District 9 that have been upgraded on State Route 32 are in Pike and Lawrence County, as well as four lane urban corridors around the state.

Fuller said that the behavior of some drivers at the prepare to stop when flashing signals had become a safety issue.

“A lot of people were speeding up to make it through the light and not making it before someone else enters the intersection,” Fuller said.

“The other issue is that people on the main line would hit their brakes when they see the flashing lights and get rear-ended by someone behind them who didn’t intend to stop at the light.”

She said that the new system will take a different approach.

“With Wavetronix, the signal will not actually change until the traffic is far enough back. Then there is a delay until the light changes for the side road.”

Fuller said that the previous flashing signs gave drivers a false sense of security on both sides of the intersection when it came to the timing of the light.

She added that the frequency and types of accidents can change at different locations.

“It depends on traffic patterns on the type of accidents that you have. If there are a lot of signals in a shorter area, you will see more rear-end collisions than t-bones for example,” Fuller said.

The intersections at State Route 134 in Sardinia and 32/62 in eastern Brown County will also eventually be changed to the Wavetronix system according to Fuller.