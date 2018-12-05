Linda Carol Lykins, age 76 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was a licensed practical nurse for the former Brown County General Hospital primarily in the ER and a member of the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society. Linda was born April 22, 1942 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Howard and Charlotte (Ernst) Watson.

Mrs. Lykins is survived by her husband of 41 years, Gary Lykins; two beloved daughters – Tiffany and Amanda Lykins; one brother – Bill Watson and wife Ethel; one sister – Sherri Lehman and husband Mark; one niece – Abi Riley and husband Luke; five great nieces and nephews – Emma, Ellie, Lilly, Tucker and Liam and many friends who loved her very much.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. Monday, December 3, 2018 at the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Monday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. George Catholic Church or to SPCA.

