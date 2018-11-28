Wins were hard to come by for last year’s Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays, a team that lacked senior leadership and experience at the varsity level. But that isn’t the case this winter, as the 2018-19 RULH varsity girls’ basketball team is equipped with more experience and plenty of senior leadership.

Head coach Chris Coleman is back at the helm, so look for defense to once again be among the Lady Jays’ strong points; but what you can also expect out of this year’s Lady Jays is more offensive production than they had last season.

“We’ve always been focused on trying to guard people, to keep them from scoring and taking bad shots,” Coleman said following a preseason win in which his varsity squad was fueled by the traditional Lady Jay defense.

Among the key players on the return for the Lady Jays is senior Carlee Daulton, a fourth-year varsity player and Southern Hills Athletic Conference all-star.

Daulton has played a leadership role on the court for the Lady Jays in prior years, especially last year as an experienced junior on a team with no seniors.

Daulton’s size and skills have thrown her into various positions on the court for the Lady Jays over the past three years, a player capable of performing well in the paint or as a guard.

Also back for her senior year with the Lady Jays is Cailey Kirk, a seasoned guard who can lead the point of the Ripley offense.

Joining Daulton and Kirk on the court and providing this year’s Lady Jays with size and experience in the paint are seniors Jennifer Eichner and Emily King. Both are strong players under the basket who hammer the boards, and both are equipped with a great deal of varsity experience.

“This is really the first time I’ve had two big girls, and we’re going to try and use that to our advantage as much as we can,” said Coleman.

Other seniors hitting the hardwood for the Lady Jays are Shanee Weatherspoon and Grace Mitchell.

Coleman also has some new weapons in his varsity arsenal this season, a very talented crew of underclassmen that include three freshmen – Reggie Taylor, Kylee Glover and Rachel Shepherd. Sophomores appearing on this year’s Ripley varsity girls’ basketball squad are Hannah Morgan and Kadence Madison.

Expect this year’s Lady Jays to improve on last year’s overall record of 4-14 as they bring to the court a good mixture of size and experience to go along with some speed at the guard positions.

The Lady Jays were picked in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll to finish fifth of the five teams in the conference’s big school division, but Coleman and his crew have other plans as they begin their quest to bring home a league title.

Coleman expects the key to success for his Lady Jays this season depends on their offensive output.

“We’re going to have to score some, consistently” said Coleman. “I think the rest of it will come as the season goes, but if we can score with some teams we’ll be better off.”

Taking the court for the Ripley Lady Jays varsity basketball squad this season are, front row, from the left, Emily King, Jennifer Eichner, Cailey Kirk, Carlee Daulton, Shanee Weatherspoon, and Grace Mitchell; back row, Hannah Morgan, Kadence Madison, Reggie Taylor, Rachel Shepherd, and Kylee Glover. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_ripley-girls-basketball.jpg Taking the court for the Ripley Lady Jays varsity basketball squad this season are, front row, from the left, Emily King, Jennifer Eichner, Cailey Kirk, Carlee Daulton, Shanee Weatherspoon, and Grace Mitchell; back row, Hannah Morgan, Kadence Madison, Reggie Taylor, Rachel Shepherd, and Kylee Glover.