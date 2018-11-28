Blue Jays are the SHAC coaches’ No. 1 pick for Division I

Members of this year’s Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington varsity boys’ basketball team include; front row, from the left, Ryan Mitchell, Landon Dearing, Jaki Royal, Landon Rigdon, Corey Germann, and Alex King; back row, Quincy Ellis, Cody Germann, Peyton Fyffe, TK Whaley, Tristan Fisher, and Nigel Royal. -

This year’s Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays take flight this season with high expectations after being picked in the preseason coaches’ poll as the team predicted to bring home the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I Title.

The Jays are definitely up for the challenge in Rex Woodward’s second year as the RULH varsity boys’ head basketball coach, as he returns a very talented crew of experienced varsity players from last year’s team that finished their regular season tied for second with the Eastern Warriors in the league and went on to claim a Southwest District Division IV Sectional championship and earn a berth in the district tournament at Dayton Arena.

“Expectations are high, we know we have a lot of talent, and we know we can have a special year; but, like I’ve been telling the guys early on, it’s really all up to them…how hard they work every day to continue to get better,” said Woodward.

The Jays may have lost six seniors from last year’s team to graduation, but there are six seniors this year who are ready to fill the leadership roles on the court.

Among them is SHAC all-star and the team’s top returning scorer, Jaki Royal. The senior leader is an all-around player, an effective shooter from the outside and a skilled finisher on drives to the hoop. He will once again be among the top players on the return throughout the SHAC, an exciting player to watch compete on the court.

Also on the return for the Jays are senior guards Landon Rigdon and Landon Dearing, both exceptional shooters from beyond the arc. In addition to their three-point shooting, Rigdon and Dearing can also make things happen in transition and with their quick penetration to the hoop.

The senior leadership doesn’t end there. Corey Germann is another experienced senior on the return for the Jays. Germann possesses a great deal of skills that will contribute to the Jays’ success this winter. The senior guard is a skilled three-point shooter and smart passer who can also get up and down the court on transition.

Ryan Mitchell didn’t play last winter, but for his senior year he has joined the RULH varsity boys’ basketball team. He may lack in varsity experience, but expect his athletic ability and basketball knowledge to make him another big contributor on the court.

The Jays’ sixth senior will aid in the team’s success in a different way after suffering from a torn ACL. Alex King, the varsity team’s ‘big man’, will provide senior leadership from the sidelines until making a full recovery.

There is also a crew of talented juniors taking the court with the Ripley varsity, and among this is Nigel Royal. Nigel Royal gained a great deal of varsity experience last season as he played a key role in the team’s success. Like his older brother, Jaki Royal, he possesses a wide range of skills that include good shooting from beyond the arc and the ability to finish off quick drives to the hoop.

Junior Peyton Fyffe is back for his third season of varsity with the Jays, an aggressive post player who will help make up for the lack of size in the paint. Fyffe’s good shooting, size, and hard play in the paint will be a huge asset to the Jays, especially with King on the injured list.

TK Whaley and Tristan Fisher are two juniors who will aid the Jays at the post this season, both players who can clean up the boards.

Also among this year’s Ripley juniors is guard Quincy Ellis, a player who you can expect to gain a great deal of varsity experience after contributing to the success of the junior varsity team as a point guard in previous years.

There is one skilled Ripley sophomore who has earned a spot on the varsity team this year, Cody Germann.

With the loss of six seniors to graduation, the Jays also lost much of their size in the paint.

“The biggest players in our program all graduated,” said Woodward. “We had Logan Hanson, Dalton England, Chris Reuss, and Josiah Staggs all played big and all graduated; so we’re going to need guys to step up and play bigger. Ryan Mitchell is going to have to play big at times, and Jaki Royal is going to have to play a lot bigger than he was asked to play last year.”

The Jays finished last season with an overall record of 17-9.

Although the Jays were the SHAC Division I favorite in the preseason coaches’ poll, Woodward knows after his years as a player in the league and as a coach in the league that any team in the conference is capable of defeating any other SHAC opponent on any given night.

“I think it’s pretty wide open,” Woodward, who coached on as a varsity assistant and junior varsity coach prior to taking over as head coach last year, said of this year’s war for the SHAC Division I crown. “In the big school division there are going to be ‘knock down, drag outs’ night in and night out. From one-to-five, it’s pretty tough. It’s as tough as it’s been since I’ve been around coaching, and this is my eighth year.”

Members of this year’s Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington varsity boys’ basketball team include; front row, from the left, Ryan Mitchell, Landon Dearing, Jaki Royal, Landon Rigdon, Corey Germann, and Alex King; back row, Quincy Ellis, Cody Germann, Peyton Fyffe, TK Whaley, Tristan Fisher, and Nigel Royal. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_ripley-boys-basketball.jpg Members of this year’s Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington varsity boys’ basketball team include; front row, from the left, Ryan Mitchell, Landon Dearing, Jaki Royal, Landon Rigdon, Corey Germann, and Alex King; back row, Quincy Ellis, Cody Germann, Peyton Fyffe, TK Whaley, Tristan Fisher, and Nigel Royal.