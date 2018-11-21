Two men indicted on multiple sex charges

By Wayne Gates

Two men were recently indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury for multiple sex offenses.

Eric Hines, 43 of Georgetown, is charged with raping two victims over multiple years. He faces twenty counts in total, including 14 counts of Rape, a first degree felony. He is also charged with four counts of Sexual Battery, a third degree felony, one count of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor and one county of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor. Both of those charges are fourth degree felonies.

Daniel Egan, 43 of Williamsburg, is facing ten charges involving three victims over the course of the past year. He is charged with one count of Rape, a first degree felony; four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition at the third degree felony level and six counts of Gross Sexual Imposition at the fourth degree felony level.

Thirteen other people were also indicted on a variety of offenses.

Terry Funk, 33 or Mt. Orab, is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a second degree felony; and Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth degree felony.

Dean Saxon, 33 of Covington, KY is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a third degree felony.

Aaron Taylor, 37 of Winchester, is charged with Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a third degree felony. He is also charged with Possession of Heroin and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both fifth degree felonies.

Kevin Fithen, 24 of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance, both third degree felonies; and Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth degree felony.

Calvin Morton, 34 of Louisville, KY, is charged with Domestic Violence, a fourth degree felony.

John Ward, 29 of Winchester, is charged with Grand Theft, a fourth degree felony.

Aron Riley, 44 of Seaman, is charged with Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a fifth degree felony. He is also charged with Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or a Drug of Abuse and Having Physical Control of a Vehicle While Under the Influence. All charges are first degree misdemeanors.

Desiree Brown, 39 of Seaman, is charged with Forgery, Identity Fraud and Misuse of Credit Cards. All charges are fourth degree felonies.

Edwin Oetzel, 48 of Manchester, is charged with two counts of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, one a fourth degree felony and one a fifth degree felony. He is also charged with Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or a Drug of Abuse, a first degree misdemeanor.

Cody Dyer, 22 of Sardinia, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

John Sheeley, 39 of Manchester, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

William Burton, 36 of Goshen, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Robert Gullett, 44 of Williamsburg, is charged with Violating a Protection Order, a fifth degree felony.