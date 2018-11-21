Prints of old ‘Eagle Creek Bridge available

By Martha Jacob

Once again this year residents of Brown County will be able to appreciate the beauty and simplicity of many of the old wooden covered bridges that still exist in the county.

For centuries both young and old people enjoy seeing and learning about the history of some of the areas old bridges according to Vicki Gilkison, an area artist.

“I love capturing history in my paintings,” Gilkison said. “One of my favorite paintings is a watercolor I painted of the old Eagle Creek Bridge near Decatur in Brown County. I call it “Autumn on Eagle Creek, The bridge was built in 1872 but was destroyed by a spring flood in 1997.

“It was very sad when the old bridge was destroyed, But I was able to paint my rendition of it from photographs, old and current.”

According to Gilkison, the Eagle Creek bridge was the longest single span bridge in Ohio (174 feet long) when it was built.

Gilkison said that when she painted her picture of the bridge she had plenty of help and depended on her neighbors Liz Holten, Sandy and Duane Bennet to fill in what was missing with their memories of what the bridge once looked like.

“I don’t think I ever could have captured all the details that I did had it not been for my neighbors.”

Gilkison made only 200 prints of the impressive old bridge and there are still a few available. Prints are 28 inches by 21 inches, the same as the original. To learn more about how to get one of the prints please call (937) 981-3402.