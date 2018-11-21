By Wayne Gates

Every student at Georgetown Junior/Senior High School recently fanned out into the community for a day of service.

The kids spent three hours doing everything from washing fire trucks to cleaning up Confidence Cemetery and everything in between.

Guidance Counselor Bethany Fitzpatrick said the idea grew out of a desire to strengthen the connection between the school and the community.

“We have our advisory period where we have various character building activities and themes districtwide. We wanted to do something that would give back,” Fitzpatrick said.

The students went out in groups, with five groups going to the cemetery, five to the park, two to the veterans home, one to the animal shelter, one to helping hands, two to the georgetown village garage, one to fire station, one to the Gaslight Theater and one to Villa Georgetown. Nine other groups stayed on the school grounds and helped with various projects.

Sophomore Maddie Benjamin said she really enjoyed the experience.

“It’s nice giving back and it’s a good feeling to know that you are helping people out. People deserve that feeling and they should be able to feel good about doing that kind of thing.”

Junior Liz Meranda said that the students benefitted in other ways as well.

“It was a good bonding experience. You got to meet some people in your advisory period that you didn’t really know before. It was fun to help them help others.”

Sophomore Blake Tolle said that working together with each other was rewarding.

“That felt great. It put a smile on all of our faces.”

Seventh Grader Eli Hatten said that he thinks that the experience was good for village residents as well.

“It helps you connect with other people and it helps the other people realize that these kids like doing this kind of stuff,” he said.

And Meranda said that the experience will have lasting benefits.

“The community is going to have your back. Since we helped out the community, they are going to have our back. As students, I think building bonds like that is really important.”

Fitzpatrick said that the feelings of the students that spoke with The News Democrat were echoed by others.

“We had a debrief and the groups talked about who they benefitted, howe they benefitted them, what suggestions they had for next time, things like that. It was neat to see the ideas they came up with on how they benefitted the people they were helping,” she said. “It may seem like a small thing to them, but it’s a ripple effect as far as our community seeing our students go out and give of their time to help others.”

Georgetown Village Administrator Art Owens was quick to offer his gratitude when given the opportunity.

“It meant a lot. They helped us do a lot of things that needed to be done. It was a great day. The kids had a good time and we had a good time with them,” Owens said.

“I think part of education is knowing what goes on in your local community. This school has been pretty good in getting people out and being active.”

Fitzpatrick said that she thinks the benefits of the day of service will continue throughout the year.

“Hopefully this has strengthened the advisory groups. We are always trying to promote a sense of pride in their school and community. I think this is a great step in that direction,” she said.

Fitzpatrick said that the school would be doing a similar day of service next school year, probably in the fall.

“We would love to partner with the community as far as finding more sites and new ideas for how to serve,” she said.

Anyone who wants to get involved with offering projects or other assistance can call Fitzpatrick or Principal Jerry Underwood at (937) 378-6730.