A working man until the very end, Wendell Wright Neal, a resident of the Mount Orab area for nearly a century, died on Friday, November 16, 2018, at the age of 98, ready to reunite with beloved wife, Mrs. Clara Neal of Mount Orab and son, Randall Neal, also of Mount Orab who both preceded him in death. Wendell was born on June 23, 1920 to his parents Walter L. Neal and Alice (Wright) Neal.

He was a proud graduate of Mount Orab High School and continued to reunite with his classmates by attending class reunions throughout his long life. Wendell was known for his incredibly strong work ethic as a successful farmer who had a passion for gardening and aviation. He enjoyed flying and was a licensed pilot. He sought out to live every day with the goal caring for his family and his farm with the highest of priorities and impeccable standards. He prided himself in providing the best care for his animals and maintaining his garden and farm in a meticulous and immaculate state of efficiency and beauty.

He will be laid to rest with his wife and son in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Friends will be received starting at 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow the service at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, OH.