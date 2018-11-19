Steven Gordon passed away on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the age of 61. He was born October 13, 1957 to the late Reginald Gordon and Ann Louise Noe.

Steven is survived by his loving wife Tina Gordon of Cincinnati, OH; his wonderful children Jason Gordon of Florida, James Gordon of Mt. Orab, and Jennifer (Justin) Theaderman of Batavia, OH; his cherished grandchildren Steven, Jarret, Jasmen, Joslyn, Maverick, and Lincoln; and his dear sister Debbie (Tim) Conners of Independence, KY.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 19, 2018 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, where family and friends will be received starting at 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Memorial Donations can be directed to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.