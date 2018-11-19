Richard Ely Pershing, 91 of Sardinia, died Wednesday, November 14 at Villa Georgetown nursing home in Georgetown.

He was former owner of Pershing Packing Plant in Sardinia and the Chicken Shack in Mt Orab. He also worked at Martins super Value and Keims market in Seaman.

He is survived by his wife Constance, one son Geoffrey, three daughters Deborah(Bruce) Cremer, Lizbeth(Tom) Wright and Jennifer(Gary) Cierley.

He is also survived by 13 grandchildren,18 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 21. at 2 PM at the Sardinia Presbyterian church. Memorials to Villa Georgetown or Hospice of Hope

Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family