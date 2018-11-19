Deloris M. Smith, 99 years of Mt. Orab, passed away on Sunday October 7, 2018.

She was born in Norwood, on November 10, 1918, the daughter of the late Homer and Laura (Reisbois) Hance. Besides her parents, she is also preceded by her husband, Leslie Smith, three children, Jean McKenzie, Robert “Bo” Smith and Wayne Smith, three sisters, one brother and two great grandchildren.

Deloris enjoyed sports and was a big support of the Cincinnati Red’s.

Deloris is survived by her daughter, Sheila Ratcliff of Mt. Orab, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren, a daughter-in-law, Donna Smith of Mt. Orab, good friend, Marjorie Burk and many nieces and nephews.

On behalf of Deloris’s wishes, she is to be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Wallace-Thompson Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

