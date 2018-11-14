Anna Mary Miller, 87

Anna Mary Miller, age 87 of Hamersville, Ohio, died Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the Meadowbrook Care Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Arnheim, Ohio, St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio, the Brown County Historical Society, the American Legion Post 180 Ladies Auxiliary (past president), WIC (Women in Construction) and was an avid bingo player. Mrs. Miller was born December 1, 1930 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Victor P. and Anna A. (Tamme) Loudon. She was also preceded in death by her husband in 1998 – Richard Marion Miller; infant daughter – Judith Miller; son-in-law – Ronald W. Bernard; one brother – Richard “Dick” Loudon and one sister – Mildred White.

Mrs. Miller is survived by two children – Patricia Bernard of Blue Ash, Ohio and Richard L. Miller of Hamersville, Ohio; two grandchildren – Amber Bernard Baas (John) of Anderson, Ohio and Eric Bernard of Orlando, Florida; two great-grandchildren – Matthew Baas of Anderson, Ohio and Elena Lillian Bernard of Florida; one brother – Robert “Bill” Loudon of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Marge Koewler of Norwood, Ohio; brothers and sisters in law – Leota Bauer of Ripley, Ohio, Jerry Miller of Ripley, Ronnie Miller of Portsmouth, Ohio and Bonnie Miller of Ripley; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com