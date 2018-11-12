Phyllis Detrick of Mt. Orab, OH passed Wednesday, November 7, 2018. She was born on February 9, 1937 to the late Merrill and Elizabeth Hancock.

Phyllis is survived by her loving son Randy Detrick of Mt. Orab, OH, her caring nieces and nephews Lonnie (Kathy) Moon of TN, Sherri Mallott of New Vienna, OH, Eric Moon of GA, her numerous great nieces and nephews, her very close and cherished niece April (Deon) Prather of Sardinia, OH, and her close family friends Charlie and Barb Schindel of Mt. Orab, OH.

In addition to her parents Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Donald Detrick, two sisters Verna Moon and Eileen Hancock, and one niece Vicky Dunaway.

Phyllis loved cooking, gardening, and crocheting. In her lifetime she feed generations of children at the Mt. Orab Elementary School where she was a cook and cafeteria worker. She was also a member of the Mt. Orab Lions Club, the Mt. Orab Fire Department Auxiliary Club, and the Mt. Orab Women’s Club.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Visitation will be held Friday, November 16, 2018 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Interment will be at Mt. Orab Cemetery following the funeral service.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Mt. Orab Fire Department.