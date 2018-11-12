Jerry Lee Davis, age 56 of Ripley, Ohio, died Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was an iron worker and was baptized at the Beebe Chapel in Ripley, Ohio. Mr. Davis was born June 28, 1962 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Gary Davis of Ripley, Ohio and the late Judy Coleman Davis. He was also preceded in death by one daughter – Amber Dawn Dees.

In addition to his father, Mr. Davis is survived by his loving wife of thirty years – Missy Bowling Davis; three children – Jerry Davis (Tabitha) of Oak Harbor, Ohio, Nickie Benjamin of Russellville, Ohio and Crystal Osborne (Jason) of Columbia, Tennessee; thirteen grandchildren; five sisters – Julie Davis of Georgetown, Ohio, Angie Davis of Dayton, Ohio, Missy Davis of Ripley, Ohio, Carissa Schwartsburg (David) of Ripley and Christina Davis of Ripley; one brother – Darrell Davis; one honorary brother – Bill Starrett (Melody) of Ripley, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, November 16, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. James Settles will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday evening, November 15. Interment will follow the funeral service in Shinkle’s Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, Ohio.

