By Martha Jacob

This year’s first of its kind Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 1 in the Village of Georgetown.

The Down Home Christmas Night Parade will take place this year thanks to members of the Georgetown Christmas Square Committee and the Georgetown Fire Department who have joined forces to make this evening parade a big and sparkling hit with everyone.

Leading this years parade will be Georgetown’s totally restored 1926 Studebaker fire engine pumper truck which was purchased new by the Georgetown Fire Department.

According to Georgetown firefighter, EMT and police officer Jesse Green, the restoration of the old fire engine is nearly complete.

“Everything is coming together, as we prepare our fire engine to lead the 2018 Christmas Parade,” Green said. “We were in hopes of driving the truck in the Brown County Fair Parade this year but it wasn’t quite ready. Then because of weather, the parade was canceled.”

Green spearheaded the restoration project and worked closely with Georgetown Village Administrator, Art Owens. Nearly all the work on the vehicle was done locally.

The Studebaker has been stored in the old fire house for over 30 years.

Many businesses will be open along with local shops offering hot chocolate, coffee and music on the square.

Entry forms for the parade must be returned by Nov. 26. Lineup will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School parking lot and the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited.