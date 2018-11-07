Another season of Southern Hills Athletic Conference high school volleyball is in the books, and the SHAC handed out awards to this year’s winning teams and conference all-stars during the Oct. 29 fall sports awards banquet held at Peebles High School.

The Fairfield Lady Lions finished on top in SHAC standings with a perfect conference record of 13-0 to capture the conference’s small school title.

The North Adams Lady Green Devils placed first in SHAC Division I with a record of 11-2.

Earning All-SHAC Team awards in girls volleyball were: Lauren Arnold (Fairfield), Taylor Dotson (Eastern), Delaney Harper (North Adams), Layla Hattan (Fairfield), Jacey Justice (Peebles), Brooke Kennedy (Manchester), Sydni King (Eastern), Macy Knoblauch (Whiteoak), Brooke Laymon (Lynchburg), Kamryn Magee (Fairfield), Madison Piece (Peebles), Abby Pitzer (Lynchburg), Keirsten Rowe (West Union), Wylie Shipley (North Adams), Kylie Sims (Peebles), Aaliyah Smith (Manchester), Alisa Stahl (Fayetteville), and Hannah Wiederhold (Fayetteville).

SHAC VOLLEYBALL FINAL STANDINGS

Division I

1. North Adams 11-2

2. Lynchburg 7-6

3. Eastern 5-8

4. Ripley 2-11

5. West Union 0-13

Division II

1. Fairfield 13-0

2. Peebles 11-2

3. Manchester 7-6

4. Fayetteville 5-8

5. Whiteoak 4-9

This year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference volleyball all-stars pose with their awards during Monday’s banquet at Peebles High School. Front row, from the left, Lauren Arnold (Fairfield), Taylor Dotson (Eastern), Delaney Harper (North Adams), Layla Hattan (Fairfield), Jacey Justice (Peebles), and Brooke Kennedy (Manchester); second row, Sydni King (Eastern), Macy Knoblauch (Whiteoak), Brooke Laymon (Lynchburg), Kamryn Magee (Fairfield), Madison Pierce (Peebles), and Abby Pitzer (Lynchburg); back row, Keirsten Rowe (West Union), Wylie Shipley (North Adams), Kylie Sims (Peebles), Aaliyah Smith (Manchester), Alisa Stahl (Fayetteville), and Hannah Wiederhold (Fayetteville). https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_SHAC-volleyball.jpg This year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference volleyball all-stars pose with their awards during Monday’s banquet at Peebles High School. Front row, from the left, Lauren Arnold (Fairfield), Taylor Dotson (Eastern), Delaney Harper (North Adams), Layla Hattan (Fairfield), Jacey Justice (Peebles), and Brooke Kennedy (Manchester); second row, Sydni King (Eastern), Macy Knoblauch (Whiteoak), Brooke Laymon (Lynchburg), Kamryn Magee (Fairfield), Madison Pierce (Peebles), and Abby Pitzer (Lynchburg); back row, Keirsten Rowe (West Union), Wylie Shipley (North Adams), Kylie Sims (Peebles), Aaliyah Smith (Manchester), Alisa Stahl (Fayetteville), and Hannah Wiederhold (Fayetteville).