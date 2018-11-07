The Southern Hills Athletic Conference wrapped up the season with its annual Fall Sports Awards Banquet on Oct. 29 at Peebles High School, and among those recognized were this year’s boys and girls golf all-stars and winning teams.

In high school boys SHAC golf, the regular season ended with Manchester claiming the conference title, followed by second place West Union.

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays finished fifth of nine teams in SHAC final standings, while the Eastern Warriors finished in sixth place.

Ripley junior Peyton Fyffe led the Blue Jays this fall, placing seventh overall in the SHAC as an individual to earn All-SHAC Team honors. Fyffe received his All-SHAC Golf Award during the Oct. 29 banquet.

The Eastern Warriors had two golfers to receive All-SHAC awards, James Woods and Ethan Tracy. Woods placed 12th overall as an individual in SHAC final standings, while Tracy also ranked among the top 15 in a three-way tie for 13th place.

ALL-SHAC BOYS GOLF TEAM:

Logan Hayslip (Manchester), Luke Hayslip (Manchester), Daulton Mcdonald (Manchester), Zach Harless (Whiteoak), Carson Mcfarland (West Union), Dakota Pell (West Union), Peyton Fyffe (Ripley), Clayton Jones (West Union), Tyler Large (Whiteoak), Jacob Pell (West Union), Dylan Colvin (Manchester), James Woods (Eastern), Carson Hall (North Adams), Carson Chaney (North Adams), Ethan Tracy (Eastern).

Coach Of The Year: Adam Poole Manchester High School

Player Of The Year: Logan Hayslip Manchester High School

In SHAC high school girls golf, the North Adams Lady Green Devils took home the conference championship trophy from the Oct. 29 sports banquet, while the West Union Lady Dragons placed runner-up in final standings.

The Eastern Lady Warriors finished seventh of eight teams in SHAC girls golf, while the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets finished in eighth place.

Eastern’s Maggie Dorsey was among those named to this year’s All-SHAC Team for girls golf, finishing the regular season in a three way tie for 13th place as an individual.

ALL-SHAC GIRLS GOLF TEAM:

Brooklyn Tolle (North Adams) , Lindsay Daniel (West Union), Rachel Schuler (Fairfield), Peyton Scott (Lynchburg-Clay), Madison Fulton (West Union), Jessie Crawford (North Adams), Nicole Burns (Peebles), Kileigh Mitchell (Manchester), Linda Lynch (West Union), Emily Sweeney (Manchester), Alexis Tompkins (Fairfield), Larissa Clift (North Adams), Maggie Dorsey (Eastern), Darrington White (Manchester).

Coach Of The Year: Matt Williams—-North Adams H.S.

Player Of The Year: Brooklyn Tolle— North Adams H.S.

This year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls golf all-stars pose with their awards during the SHAC Fall Sports Awards Banquet at Peebles High School, Oct. 29. Front row, from the left, are Brooklyn Tolle (North Adams) , Lindsay Daniel (West Union), Rachel Schuler (Fairfield), Peyton Scott (Lynchburg-Clay), Madison Fulton (West Union), Jessie Crawford (North Adams), and Kileigh Mitchell (Manchester); back row, Linda Lynch (West Union), Emily Sweeney (Manchester), Alexis Tompkins (Fairfield), Larissa Clift (North Adams), Maggie Dorsey (Eastern), and Darrington White (Manchester). https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_SHAC-girls-golf.jpg This year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls golf all-stars pose with their awards during the SHAC Fall Sports Awards Banquet at Peebles High School, Oct. 29. Front row, from the left, are Brooklyn Tolle (North Adams) , Lindsay Daniel (West Union), Rachel Schuler (Fairfield), Peyton Scott (Lynchburg-Clay), Madison Fulton (West Union), Jessie Crawford (North Adams), and Kileigh Mitchell (Manchester); back row, Linda Lynch (West Union), Emily Sweeney (Manchester), Alexis Tompkins (Fairfield), Larissa Clift (North Adams), Maggie Dorsey (Eastern), and Darrington White (Manchester). This year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys golf all-stars pose with their awards during the SHAC Fall Sports Awards Banquet at Peebles High School, Oct. 29. Front row, from the left, are Logan Hayslip (Manchester), Luke Hayslip (Manchester), Daulton Mcdonald (Manchester), Zach Harless (Whiteoak), and Carson McFarland (West Union); second row, Dakota Pell (West Union), Peyton Fyffe (Ripley), Clayton Jones (West Union), Tyler Large (Whiteoak), and Jacob Pell (West Union); third row, Dylan Colvin (Manchester), James Woods (Eastern), Carson Hall (North Adams), Carson Chaney (North Adams), and Ethan Tracy (Eastern). https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_SHAC-boys-golf.jpg This year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys golf all-stars pose with their awards during the SHAC Fall Sports Awards Banquet at Peebles High School, Oct. 29. Front row, from the left, are Logan Hayslip (Manchester), Luke Hayslip (Manchester), Daulton Mcdonald (Manchester), Zach Harless (Whiteoak), and Carson McFarland (West Union); second row, Dakota Pell (West Union), Peyton Fyffe (Ripley), Clayton Jones (West Union), Tyler Large (Whiteoak), and Jacob Pell (West Union); third row, Dylan Colvin (Manchester), James Woods (Eastern), Carson Hall (North Adams), Carson Chaney (North Adams), and Ethan Tracy (Eastern).