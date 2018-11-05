Western Brown’s Easterling headed to OHSAA DI State XC Championships

Western Brown’s Chase Easterling competes in the DI Regional Cross Country Championships, placing 14th overall to earn a berth in the state championship meet. -

The fall cross country season ended in October for most runners of high schools in Brown County, but there was one Western Brown High School runner whose season continued into this month, as he qualified for the OHSAA Division I State Cross Country Championships.

Western Brown’s senior cross country star, Chase Easterling, advanced to the OHSAA Division I Cross Country Championships after placing 14th on a field of 137 runners in the Division I Regional Cross Country Championships hosted by Troy High School, Oct. 27.

Easterling posted a finish time of 16:12.44 in the regional race to earn a berth in the state championships, where he joins a field of Ohio’s top Division I high school runners.

“I’m very happy with making it to the state meet. It was one of my goals going into my senior cross country season,” said Easterling. “It’s awesome to see all the miles I’ve ran pay off. I’m excited to race at state and see how well I match up against the top runners in the state!”

Easterling earned a berth in the regional championships after claiming a Southwest District Division I title.

“I am very excited for Chase. He is really rewriting Western Brown cross country history this season,” said Western Brown’s head boys’ cross country coach, Chad Sexton. “He became our first ever D1 District champ and followed that up with a 14th place State qualifying race at regionals. Chase’s strong will, dedication, motivation, and willingness to trust in both his coaches has helped him achieve all that he has this season.”

The OHSAA State Cross Country Meet was scheduled for Nov. 10 at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

