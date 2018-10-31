Broncos win in week 10 to wrap up 2018 fall football campaign

Western Brown’s senior quarterback, Josh Taylor, finished the season with 2,563 passing yards and 1,439 rushing yards. -

The Western Brown Broncos ended their 2018 football campaign on a high note Oct. 26 at Batavia High School, coming away with a 29-14 victory over the home standing Bulldogs.

The Broncos held a 14-6 lead at halftime en route to their 15-point win in week 10 on the gridiron.

The Broncos wrapped up their season with an overall record of 4-6. Their success on the gridiron should not be measured by the number of wins and losses, but instead by the great progress they made in what has been a rebuilding season for the program under the leadership of its first-year head coach Tyler Evans.

The Broncos won two of their last three league games of the season in what has been another very competitive year in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division. Before their week 10 win at Batavia, the Broncos claimed a 22-14 win over a skilled New Richmond squad in week eight and suffered a narrow 38-37 loss to Wilmington on Oct. 19.

From their week one loss to Hillsboro to their week 10 win over Batavia, the Broncos made huge strides in the right direction when speaking of improvements.

Western Brown’s senior quarterback Josh Taylor threw for three touchdowns in the win at Batavia, completing 17 passes for 222 yards with no interceptions.

Taylor also rushed for 71 yards on 15 carries.

Taylor finished an outstanding final season of high school football with a total of 2,563 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 1,439 rushing yards, and 13 touchdown carries.

Western Brown’s Gary Powell III pulled down five receptions for 121 receiving years with two touchdowns in the week 10 win, and teammate Yani Williams racked up 62 yards off seven receptions that included a touchdown.

Williams finished the season with 1,021 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns off 78 receptions.

On the defensive end, Western Brown’s Austin Hopkins came through with six tackles, while Dylan Mosher, Andre LaJoye, and Daniel Newberry had five tackles each. Wil Sizer, Ryan Sizemore, Austin Terrell, and Drew Watson were also among the Bronco defenders to come through with some big tackles in the week 10 win over Batavia.

