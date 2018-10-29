Ronald Jay Nash, 58

Ronald Jay Nash, age 58 of Ripley, Ohio, died Thursday, October 25, 2018 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He worked at Glenro Inc. in Maysville, Kentucky and was also a carpenter and custom cabinet maker. Mr. Nash was born March 29, 1960 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late William and Alice (Young) Nash.

Mr. Nash is survived by his loving wife of thirty years – Cheryl (Rogers) Nash; one daughter – Elizabeth Schmidt (Trevor) of Cincinnati, Ohio; one son – William Jay Nash (Holli) of Cornelius, North Carolina; one granddaughter – Willoh Joy Nash; one brother – William Nash of Milford, Ohio; one aunt – Georgia Rhoten (Frank) of Ripley, Ohio and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, October 29, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Monday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

