Richard E. Pride, Sr., 92

Richard E. Pride, Sr. was born in Bethel, Ohio on September 29, 1926 to the late Walter Clifford Pride and Jennie Marie (nee Walker) Pride and passed away October 27, 2018 at the age of 92. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife Betty R. (nee Brown) Pride.

Richard is survived by his children Rebecca “Becky” Pride and Rev. Dr. Richard E. Pride II (Celia), 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Richard was a resident of Hamersville, Ohio and a former maintenance mechanic for Monsanto Corp.

Visitation 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 1, 2018 at E.C.Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St., Bethel, Ohio . Funeral service 10:30 AM, Friday, November 2, 2018 also at the funeral home. Burial Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel.

Memorials may be made to the donors choice.