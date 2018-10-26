Notable season comes to an end for Lady G-Men

Georgetown’s Torie Utter races to take possession in the Lady G-Men’s Oct. 20 sectional tourney game against Seven Hills. - Georgetown’s Bella Clifton launches a goal kick in the Lady G-Men’s Oct. 20 sectional tourney game against Seven Hills. -

It’s been a soccer season that will go down in the school record books for the Georgetown Lady G-Men. A season in which the Lady G-Men brought home Georgetown High School’s first league title in varsity girls’ soccer since 1997.

The Lady G-Men would share in this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division Title with the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats, both teams finishing with 8-1-1 league records.

“I’m extremely proud of the girls. We had a great, fun year. The girls really bonded and I believe the team chemistry played a huge role in our success,” said sixth-year Georgetown High School girls soccer coach, Ashley (Silvis) Corbin.

Not only were the Lady G-Men backed by some excellent senior leadership in their successful season, but also by some very skilled juniors and underclassmen.

The six seniors providing leadership on the field throughout the season will be greatly missed as the Lady G-Men return to the field for their 2019 fall soccer campaign – goalkeeper Bella Clifton, midfielder Laura Wood, defender Danielle Williams, midfielder Lauren Carter, midfielder Jasmin Johnson, and Trinity Liming.

“Our seniors played an extremely important role in the success this season,” said Corbin. “They really stepped up to be leaders on and off the field. Senior Bella Clifton brings the experience and is an excellent goalie. Senior Lauren Carter is the energy of the team that players really looked up to. Senior Jasmin Johnson really stepped up this year to be a positive influence for the younger players. Senior Laura Wood was the heart of the team who always left everything she had on the field. Senior Danielle Williams was our silent leader who always led by example and work ethic. Senior Trinity Liming was a transfer this season who really stepped up to be a huge motivator for the team.”

Coming off their outstanding regular season, the Lady G-Men went on to claim a 3-0 win over Reading in round one of the Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament, but their 2018 soccer campaign came to an end on Oct. 20 as they suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Seven Hills in round two of sectional tourney play.

Looking ahead to next season, the Lady G-Men have a great deal of young talent on the return, but the loss of six skilled seniors will make for some big shoes to fill.

“Our seniors leave big shoes to be filled, but we also have a great amount of talent that remains,” said Corbin. “Our junior class has stepped up this season and proven to be not only great players, but great leaders. Our freshmen and sophomore class has a ton of talent and experience on the soccer field. I am excited for the future of Georgetown and think that the girls will continue to step up, grow and be a contender in the league.”

In addition to the seniors on this year’s Georgetown varsity girls soccer team, members of the team were: Katie Bradford (freshman), Isabella Insko (freshman), Makena Swearingen (freshman), Kenna Gregory (freshman), Hannah Gregory (junior), Hailey Gregory (junior), Maddi Benjamin (sophomore), Torie Utter (freshman), Regan Gable (junior), Caitlyn Sweet (freshman), Kenzie Benjamin (junior), and Grace Ralston (sophomore).

Corbin has been named an SBAAC National Division Girls Soccer Co-Coach of the Year, sharing in the honors with Williamsburg’s Brian Hart.

Named to the SBAAC National Division First Team were Maddi Benjamin, Bella Clifton, Hailey Gregory, and Torie Utter; while earning Second Team honors were Katie Bradford, Kenna Gregory, and Danielle Williams.

Georgetown's Torie Utter races to take possession in the Lady G-Men's Oct. 20 sectional tourney game against Seven Hills. Georgetown's Bella Clifton launches a goal kick in the Lady G-Men's Oct. 20 sectional tourney game against Seven Hills.