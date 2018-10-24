Sidney ‘Sid’ Toney, 69

Sidney “Sid” Jay Toney, age 69 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Monday, October 22, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his family. He worked for the Georgia Pacific Company and was a United States Army Vietnam War veteran. Sid was born August 7, 1949 in Ferrellsburg, West Virginia the son of the late Bill and Cassie (Frye) Toney. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters – Lola Mae Hager and Frances Fay Toney.

Mr. Toney is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Cheryl A. (Reinhard) Toney, whom he married December 19, 1978; three children – Teresa Clark and husband Harold of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Jason Toney and wife Angi of Cincinnati, Ohio and Kathryn Foss and husband Mike of Ross, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Kylie, Jasie, Brandon, Cody, Sam, Cassie, Caleb and Hunter; one sister – Bonnie Jones of Girard, Ohio; five brothers – Wilburn Toney and wife Janet of Millville, Ohio, Harold Toney of Chapmanville, West Virginia, James Toney and wife June of Big Ugly, West Virginia, Larry Toney of West Virginia and Ben Toney and wife Robin of Harts, West Virginia and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday October 26, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Lloyd Hopper will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 214 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

