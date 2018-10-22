William Malcolm Reed, 80

William Malcolm Reed of Hamersville, OH died at his home Friday morning, October 19, 2018.

He was born June 18, 1938 in New Richmond to the late William W. and Alice (Ferree) Reed. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Frank, one sister, Peggy, and one infant daughter, Tammy Linn.

He was a Military Policeman with the U S Army from 1958-1961. He worked at Fisher Body of Norwood from the 1950’s through the early 1970’s. He then began working as a Rural Carrier with USPS in Bethel until he retired in 1998. He was a farmer his whole life.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joy (Sipple). In addition, he is survived by his children, Brian (Kim) and Tanya (Ron). He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Joshua, Lindsay, Samantha and Malcolm, four great-grandchildren, Emma, Nolan, Lane and Andrew as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

As Malcolm wished, cremation services will be performed. There will be no services. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to HospiceOfHope.org