Warriors finish runner-up in SHAC Cross County Championships

Members of the Eastern High School boys cross country team pose with their trophy after placing runner-up in the SHAC Cross Country Championship at Ripley, Oct. 13. In no particular order, Tim Braun, Landon Anderson, Avery Reynolds, Jacob Yockey, Dustin Jimison, Zach Gallant, Colton Vaughn, Andres Vargas, Cy Young, and Landyn Pickerill. -

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School played host to this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships on Oct. 13, and it was the Eastern Warriors finding the most success of the teams of Brown County high schools in the SHAC.

The Warriors finished with a team score of 55 in their runner-up finish, topped only by the very talented team of Fairfield Lions that took first place in the conference with an impressive team score of 16.

Leading the Warriors to the finish line and placing fifth overall on the field of 70 runners was junior Cy Young, posting a time of 17:36 on the hilly 5K Ripley course.

Junior Owen Young was the second Warrior to cross the finish line, placing eighth overall with a time of 17:52.

Eastern junior Landyn Pickerill placed 12th overall to aid the Warriors in the runner-up finish, posting a time of 18:20.

Eastern junior Avery Reynolds wasn’t far behind Pickerill, placing 13th overall with a finish time of 18:35.

Cy Young, Owen Young, Pickerill, and Reynolds all earned spots on this year’s All-SHAC Boys Cross Country Team by placing in the top 15 in the championship race.

Rounding out Eastern’s top five in the high school boys’ race was Colton Vaughn, who placed 18th overall with a time of 19:33.

Leading the RULH Blue Jays to the finish line was junior Clinton Bartley, who placed 22nd overall with a time of 19:44.

Fayetteville-Perry senior Stuart Fisher placed 48th overall with a time of 22:56.

SHAC HS BOYS FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

1. FAIRFIELD 16 1 2 3 4 6 9 11 Total Time: 1:26:39 Average: 17:19.80 1-5 Split: 44

2. EASTERN 55 5 8 12 13 17 20 24 Total Time: 1:31:56 Average: 18:23.20 1-5 Split: 1:57

3. WHITEOAK 86 7 14 15 21 29 32 35 Total Time: 1:37:38 Average: 19:31.60 1-5 Split: 4:03

4. WEST UNION 103 10 18 22 26 27 28 33 Total Time: 1:39:54 Average: 19:58.80 1-5 Split: 3:26

5. RIPLEY 144 19 23 31 34 37 38 39 Total Time: 1:47:24 Average: 21:28.80 1-5 Split: 3:32

6. LYNCHBURG 147 16 25 30 36 40 – – Total Time: 1:49:09 Average: 21:49.80 1-5 Split: 4:52

In high school girls action, it was the Peebles Lady Indians claiming the conference title with Fairfield placing runner-up and the Eastern Lady Warriors in third place.

Leading the Eastern girls to the finish line was junior Camryn Pickerill, who placed sixth overall with a time of 22:07.

The second Lady Warrior to reach the finish line was junior Bailey Dotson, who placed 10th on the field of 52 finishers with a time of 22:43.

Fayetteville-Perry senior Cecilia Murphy placed 11th overall with a time of 22:45, earning a spot on the All-SHAC Girls Cross Country Team with a top 15 finish.

Eastern junior Caitlyn Wills placed 15th overall with a time of 22:59.

Winning the high school girls’ race was Peebles’ senior Jenny Seas with a time of 19:09.

SHAC HS GIRLS FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

1. PEEBLES 35 1 3 7 8 16 – – Total Time: 1:48:36 Average: 21:43.20 1-5 Split: 4:27

2. FAIRFIELD 45

2 6 11 12 14 20 22 Total Time: 1:51:19 Average: 22:15.80 1-5 Split: 3:01

3. EASTERN 64 5 9 13 18 19 28 30 Total Time: 1:55:52 Average: 23:10.40 1-5 Split: 1:56

4. WEST UNION 75 4 10 17 21 23 24 26 Total Time: 1:58:51 Average: 23:46.20 1-5 Split: 3:57

5. WHITEOAK 145 25 27 29 31 33 – – Total Time: 2:18:33 Average: 27:42.60 1-5 Split: 3:58

6. NORTH ADAMS 152 15 32 34 35 36 – – Total Time: 2:44:31 Average: 32:54.20 1-5 Split: 18:52

