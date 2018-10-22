Lady G-Men, Lady Broncos bring home SBAAC cross country titles

The Georgetown High School girls cross country team, headed by coach Michael McHenry, celebrated its first SBAAC National Division Title since 2013 by winning the league in the SBAAC XC Championship Meet held in Bethel, Oct. 13. - Western Brown’s Sophia Leto leads the Lady Broncos to the finish line during the SBAAC Cross Country Championships in Bethel, Oct. 13. -

It was Bethel-Tate playing host to this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference Cross County Championships held Oct. 13, and in high school girls’ racing action it was the Georgetown Lady G-Men capturing the National Division Title while the Western Brown Lady Broncos brought home the American Division Title.

The Lady G-Men finished with a winning team score of 31, well ahead of the runner-up team from Bethel that finished with a score of 51.

Leading the Lady G-Men to the finish line was Kati Colwell, placing second overall on the field of 36 National Division runners with a time of 22:06.75.

Georgetown’s Savannah Faught ran for a third place overall finish with a time of 22:59.52.

Georgetown’s Olivia Waits placed eighth overall with a time of 24:24.56, while Georgetown’s Caitlyn Sweet placed ninth overall with a time of 24:30.18.

Georgetown’s Grace Burrows placed 13th overall with a time of 26:36.10, and it was Georgetown’s Nancy Hastings placing 14th overall with a time of 26:43.95.

Georgetown’s Allyson McHenry ran for a 17th place finish with a time of 27:00.98.

It marked the first league title since 2013 for the Georgetown High School girls cross country program, led this year’s by coach Michael McHenry.

One of our team goals at the beginning of the 2018 season was to be league champions, so I am very proud of our girls,” said Michael McHenry. “All of their hard work starting back in June is now paying off.”

In the SBAAC American Division high school girls race, Western Brown’s Sophia Leto led the Lady Broncos to their league title, placing second overall on the field of 41 American Division runners with a finish time of 20:50.52.

Western Brown’s Paige Abbinante placed third overall with a time of 21:32.40, while the third Lady Bronco to cross the finish line was Carson Jones, placing eighth overall with a time of 22:35.

Western Brown’s Raven Woods placed 14th overall with a time of 23:45.31, and rounding out the Lady Broncos’ top five was Aliesha Smith, placing 18th with a time of 24:36. 93.

The Lady Broncos are headed by long-time running coach Jim Neu.

AMERICAN DIVISION HS GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Western Brown 38

2. New Richmond 59

3. Wilmington 75

4. Batavia 82

5. Goshen 95

NATIONAL DIVISION HS GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Georgetown 31

2. Bethel-Tate 51

3. Blanchester 63

4. East Clinton 87

