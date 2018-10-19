New Fayetteville Council members

By Martha Jacob

Fayetteville Village Council now has a full council again after losing two members a couple months ago.

The village received five applications from local residents who requested to be on council including Bob Aubry, Heather Korte, Fallon Theil, Jim Thery and James Greco.

In the end after the current members voted, Korte was sworn in at the Oct. 10 Fayetteville Council meeting as well as Greco. Both new members took their seats and the meeting moved forward.

Later in the meeting, two new auxiliary police officers were also sworn in by Fayetteville Mayor Randy Carson.

The new officers are Brandon Ruth and Officer Kendra Keuffer. Both were sworn in by Mayor Carson and welcomed to the police department.

Still acting as village administrator until a new administrator is found, Police Chief Chad Essert reported to council that he has been kept very busy with water leaks throughout the village.

Fayetteville Council had recently decided to begin holding two meetings a month but at the Oct. 10 meeting Mayor Carson stated that there would be one council meeting a month, only. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14 at which time the meeting will begin at 6 p.m for a finance meeting and the paying of the bills and the regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

Council briefly discussed getting a check for approximately $8,500 from former councilwoman, Tina Houk which will go back into the Beautification Committee.

Councilman Jody Edwards told council that the village solicitor was still working on finding out more information on Lindsey Street in the village and who is responsible for maintaining it. The solicitor is searching for the original contract regarding the street. Edwards also wanted the village to set a date to take the Veterans signs down throughout the village.

Edwards also told council that Brian Reeves, village maintenance employee, who had just recently returned to the village at the position was planning on quitting his job. The village will be advertising for the position.

Mayor Carson told council that plans were in the works to fix deteriorating water lines in the village, including four recent breaks on Rt. 50 and two on Rt. 68. Since most of the damage to the streets was essentially caused by water, the funds will primarily out of the water department. The total cost is $16,040. Work should begin in about three weeks. No funds were alloted for potholes.

Council approved an amount of $188 for replacing a windshield in one of the village trucks.

Mayor Carson said he is very concerned about the deteriorating water lines and is searching for the best options for the village. He said that by the next meeting he will know more to report.