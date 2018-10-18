Myrtle Cruey, 86

Myrtle A. (nee Wallace) Cruey beloved wife of the late Carl H. Cruey, Sr.; loving mother of Carol (Dorsey Napier) Yeager, Alice (Larry) Williams, Carl H. (Marianne) Cruey, Jr,, Gina (Bob) Galvin, Karen (Ronald) Webb, Hope (Bob) Shinkle, Lisa Harcourt and Harley (Terron) Cruey; cherished grandma of Craig (Stephanie) Yeager, David (Megan) Yeager, Tracy (Bill) Heckenkamp, Kevin (Chelsey) Williams, Zarah (Ben) Forquer, Mitchell Cruey, Leanne (Adam) Tarvin, Josh (Katie) Galvin, Nicholas Galvin, Nathaniel Webb, Julian (Sydney Little) Webb, Haley (Steven) Crooker, Taylor (Kaitlyn Davis) Shinkle, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Cummins, Andrew Harcourt, Kristeena (Derrick) Gullett, Jake Cruey and Grace Cruey; great grandma of Lucas & Emma Yeager, Austin & Connor Yeager, Lauren, Natalie, & William Heckenkamp, Henry Williams, Violet & Evan Forquer, Theo Tarvin, MacKenzie & James Henson, Benjamin Galvin, Persefonie Webb, Larkin Crooker, Preston, Avery & Teigen Cummins, Kolton & Adalee Faulkner and Brodie Gullett; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Edward and Ida Mae (nee Lucas) Wallace; and her siblings, Edward Wallace, Sr., Edna Mae Pittilo and Irene Hamrick. Went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 17, 2018. Age 86. Residence Batavia, OH. Visitation will be held at the Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center St., Milford from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday October 19th. Funeral service will be at Noon on Saturday October 20th at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Batavia Union Cemetery in Batavia. Memorial contributions may be given to VFW Post 9630, 4283 Stoddard Ln. #1, Batavia, OH 45103 or to the Salvation Army.