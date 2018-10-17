Strickland visits Brown County

Former First Lady of Ohio, Frances Strickland, visited Brown County Tuesday evening, October 9, for a conversation with local women about the political environment and the upcoming November 6 election. Frances Strickland is campaigning along with former Governor Ted Strickland all over Ohio for Richard Cordray, Democratic candidate for Governor of Ohio, and other Democratic state-wide candidates. Frances Strickland is no stranger to Brown County. She has visited here many times, and having grown up on a farm herself, has an understanding of rural communities and the issues important to Brown County. More than 40 women gathered for the event which was held at the Venue on Lake Grant, Mt. Orab. Strickland talked about issues important to women and about Cordray’s plans for several issues including Issue 1, health care, Medicaid expansion, education, and the opioid epidemic.

The event was timely since early voting started Wednesday, October 10, in the state of Ohio, and the mid-term election is less than a month away.