Sardinia Council meets

By Martha Jacob

Sardinia Council members met in regular session Oct. 8 in the absence of village administrator Tim Mock.

Mayor Greg Cassidy the meeting and following approving the minutes from the last meeting and paying the bills, opened the floor to Tina Townes, village community event coordinator who spoke briefly about upcoming Halloween events.

“As you all know,” Townes said, “Our village will hold our Trick or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 7:30. The fire department is planning on blocking off some of the roads in town and be handing out flyers because from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. we’ll be having a Halloween Carnival for the kids.

“The cadets will be doing something for donations only and I’ll be having a bake sale for the committee.”

The carnival will include lots of games for the kids and lots of donated prizes will be handed out. At 10 p.m. there will be a Halloween dance at the American Legion, sponsored by the Girl Scouts.

Council advised that during the event, parents can drop kids off, but can not leave their cars parked in the street.

In the absence of Fire Chief Tommy Kirker, firefighter Mike Young updated council on what’s going on at the fire department.

Young gave an updated report which requested approximately $72,000 for items such as two roof ladders, a repower backup rescue tool, cylinder 5-year testing and inspections, supplies, maintenance and pump testing. Council approved the request, since most of the costs will come from the department’s budget.

Sardinia Police Chief Jim Lewis reported to council that his department needs to purchase two new tasers. He said he could make the purchase in two different ways.

“The first way to make this happen is to purchase the equipment out right,” Chief Lewis said, “I have included a quote from one of their sales reps that has a total price, including taxes, on purchasing the equipment out right.

“This quote includes two tasers, a 4-year warranty on each taser, a holster for each taser, battery for each, a dataport download kit, 4-25 foot live cartridges as well as 4 simulation training cartridges. The estimated total for this is $3,593. The payments can also be spread out over five years.”

Council approved the 5-year program.

The members of council also briefly discussed actions being taken by the village to clean up old abandoned vehicles and upcoming citations will soon be given out with 30-day warnings.

After suspending the 3-reading rule and passing as an emergency, council approved a budgetary adjustment resolution to move funds around within the budget.