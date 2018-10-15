Man faces multiple rape charges

By Wayne Gates

A Milford man is facing possible life in prison after being indicted Oct. 4 on multiple counts of child rape.

“There was information that came forth last August to the sheriff’s office that a young victim disclosed that Mr. Shaffer had been engaging in sexual conduct with her over a period of time while he was living in her home as a family friend,” said Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin.

During the alleged activity, the victim was between six and nine years of age.

During the investigation, another victim who lived in the home disclosed that Shaffer had also engaged in sexual conduct with her.

That victim said the abuse began at age four and continued until age seven.

Once the allegations were raised, Corbin said that finding Shaffer was a top priority.

“There was information that Shaffer was traveling with different fairs and carnivals and there was a belief that he was around children. He was arrested at a county fair in northern Ohio while he was actually working at a ride,” Corbin said. “Because the victim in this case is under ten years of age, if convicted Shaffer could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

Shaffer is facing eight counts of Rape, all first degree felonies, and four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, all third degree felonies.

Five other individuals were also indicted Oct. 4 on other offenses. They include Christopher Moore, who is charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony. He is also charged with Abduction and Domestic Violence, both third degree felonies.

Adam Phillips is charged with Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, a third degree felony.

Michele Pennington, is charged with Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth degree felony.

Daniel Finney, is charged with Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth degree felony; and three counts of Forgery, all fifth degree felonies.

Zachary Marlow, is charged with one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony; and one count of Possession of Drugs, a first degree misdemeanor.

An indictment means that an individual is charged with a crime. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.