Five sentenced in court

Five people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Justin Kirby

On May 31, 2018, an One Count indictment was filed against Justin Andrew Kirby, in Case No. 2018-2158.

The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a fine of $10,000.00. On August 27, 2018, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Kirby, confinement of 30 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Court may consider Judicial Release into STAR at the appropriate time.

Brandon Barrett

On May 3, 2018, an One Count indictment was filed against Brandon Lee Barrett, in Case No. 2018-2117.

The indictment charged Count 1, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine. On August 31, 2018, Defendant was found guilty after a Court Trial and was convicted of Count 1.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Barrett, confinement of 36 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Court further orders the imposition of 873 days for violation of Post Release Control, to be served consecutively to the prison term imposed, pursuant to R.C. 2929.141.

Richard Stauder

On April 5, 2018, a 6 Count indictment was filed against Richard L. Stauder, in Case No. 2018-2080.

The indictment charged Counts 2 and 4, Gross Sexual Imposition, and Count 6, Sexual Battery, all felonies of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine, and Counts, 1 and 3, Gross Sexual Imposition and Count 5, Corruption of a Minor, all felonies of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000.00 fine.

On August 14, 2018, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, (as amended), Sexual Imposition, a third degree misdemeanor, Count 3, (as amended), Sexual Imposition, a third degree misdemeanor, and Count 5, Corruption of a Minor, a 4th degree felony.

On September 5, 2018, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Stauder, Count 1, confinement of 60 days in the Brown County Adult Detention Center having with no contact with the victims. The Defendant was advised of the reporting requirements pursuant to Chapter 2950 as a Tier 1 sex offender. Count 3, confinement of 60 days in the Brown County Adult Detention Center, to be served concurrently with the sentence imposed in Count 1 and also a Tier 1 sex offender, and Count 5, Confinement of 15 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The sentences in Counts 1 and 3 are to be served concurrently with the sentence imposed in Count 5, by operation of law. The Defendant is found to be a Sexually-Oriented Offender, and was informed of the reporting requirements of Chapter 2950 of the ORC. Counts 2, 4 and 6 are dismissed.

Robert Maffy

On June 14, 2018, a Two Count indictment was filed against Robert Maffy, in Case No. 2018-2172.

The indictment charged Counts 1 and 2, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, with Specification of a Gun in a Drug Case, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00, On August 29, 2018, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Maffy, mandatory confinement of 4 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Forfeiture CVA Hawken 50 caliber muzzleloader and Fie 22 caliber revolver forfeited to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Count 2 is dismissed.

Stephanie Varney

On November 2, 2017, a Two Count indictment was filed against Stephanie Varney, in Case no. 2017-2223.

The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a fine of $5,000.00, and Count 2, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine. On August 29, 2018, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Ms. Varney, confinement of 14 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Court further order the imposition of 1,433 days for violation of Post Release Control, to be served consecutively to the prison term imposes, pursuant to R.C. 2929.141. Count 2 is dismissed. The Defendant has been notified that post release control is optional for 3 years.