Cluxton sentenced to 11 years

By Wayne Gates

A West Union man will spend 11 years in prison after causing an accident on U.S. 68 in Georgetown that killed a woman and seriously injured her husband.

Steven Cluxton pleaded guilty on August 29 to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and Aggravated Vehicular Assault. following a fatal crash near Georgetown on June 6. He was sentenced on Sept. 17 to seven years for the homicide charge and four years for the assault charge with the sentences to run consecutively.

He was also ordered to surrender his driver’s license for life. He was also ordered to pay $477,755.56 to Taylor Davis in restitution.

Cluxton was driving south on U.S. 68 just south of Georgetown where he crossed the center line and hit two vehicles, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. He sideswiped a Ford F-150 and then hit a GMC Sonoma head-on.

A passenger in the Sonoma, Elethia Davis of Georgetown, died while in emergency care. The driver, Taylor Davis, was taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital.

The two occupants of the F-150 were treated and released at Mt. Orab Mercy. Cluxton was also treated and released, then taken into custody.

Cluxton was charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Aggravated Vehicular Assault and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol.

According to a statement from OHP Trooper K.J. Klontz to the Brown County Municipal Court, “Steven Cluxton advised that he had shot up heroin on Monday evening and used methamphetamine on Sunday evening. Cluxton stated that he used those drugs approximately two times a week.”

Klontz also stated that “It was reported to me that Steven Cluxton was on the nod, which consists of Cluxton’s head falling down in a non-responsive manner when he was being spoken to by emergency medical personnel at the crash scene. I noticed Cluxton’s pupils did not respond to light. I noticed that Cluxton had poor balance and droopy eyelids. These are common signs of current and recent drug usage. Cluxton stated to me that he used all types of drugs about a year ago, including heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine.”

Cluxton was released from prison in January after serving time for drug related charges out of Adams County. He also has been to prison on drug related charges from Hamilton County. He also has three driving while intoxicated charges, one from Adams County in 2008 and two from Kentucky in 2017.