Stephen McCann, 64

Stephen Paul McCann, age 64 of Sardinia passed away Monday October 8, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman surrounded by his family. He was born December 10, 1953 in Georgetown, OH the son of the late Clifton and Carol (Schmidt) McCann. He retired from Milacron and was a member of the Russellville F & AM Lodge #461, Eastern Star and was on the Eastern School Board for 16 years.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Christy McCann of Sardinia, 3 sons; Bryan McCann and wife Megan of Sardinia, Greg McCann and wife Katherine of Georgetown, Doug McCann and wife Katey of Winchester, 5 sisters; Susan Huff and husband Steve of Decatur, Christine Rademacher and husband Roy of Columbia, KY, Connie Tibbe and husband Bill of Sardinia, Linda Piatt and husband Kelly of Sardinia, Monica Ernst and husband Greg of Sardinia, 8 grandchildren; Izaac, Trenton, Noah, Natalee, Jayson, Rebecca, Cameron and Sydney, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 12, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct 11 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Sardinia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

